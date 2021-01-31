First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTC opened at $96.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.08. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $101.79.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

