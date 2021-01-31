First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,968,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.