First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Short Interest Up 73.8% in January

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MDIV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.11. 123,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,968. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.084 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDIV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 45.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter.

