First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Position Lifted by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,841 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 119,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 184,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 93,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.08. 2,885,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,441. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.