Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFP. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DFP opened at $28.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.