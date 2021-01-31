Flamingo (FLM) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Flamingo has a total market cap of $33.38 million and approximately $17.55 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flamingo has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00132977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00272424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00067893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00041014 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

