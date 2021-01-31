Flash Price Tops $0.0062 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Flash has traded up 111.2% against the US dollar. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flash has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $704.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00134334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00274340 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00068337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040264 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

