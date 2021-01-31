Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the December 31st total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,018.0 days.

OTCMKTS FGSGF opened at $4.95 on Friday. Flat Glass Group has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Flat Glass Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, architectural glass, float glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

