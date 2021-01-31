FLIP Reaches Market Capitalization of $223,989.50 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 29% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $223,989.50 and $352.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLIP has traded down 32.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.06 or 0.00906943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00053087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.12 or 0.04506604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020922 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00029851 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars.

