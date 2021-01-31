FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.60. FLIR Systems posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLIR. Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 226,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 88,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27.

FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

