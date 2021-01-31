Flowchain (FLC) Price Hits $0.0158 on Exchanges

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Flowchain has traded up 134.8% against the US dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Flowchain has a total market cap of $13,929.96 and approximately $10,211.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flowchain

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

