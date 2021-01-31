Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,835 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.91% of Flowers Foods worth $43,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of FLO opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.