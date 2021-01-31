FLUX Achieves Market Cap of $200,574.75 (FLUX)

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, FLUX has traded 73.3% higher against the dollar. One FLUX token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLUX has a total market cap of $200,574.75 and approximately $11,058.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00132866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00269360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00039111 BTC.

About FLUX

FLUX’s total supply is 272,621 tokens. FLUX’s official website is datamine.network . FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

FLUX Token Trading

FLUX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

