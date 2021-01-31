Folder Protocol Price Hits $0.90 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $3,010.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Folder Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00134334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00274340 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00068337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040264 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

