Footballcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $37,189.00 (XFC)

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Footballcoin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Footballcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Footballcoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $37,189.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Footballcoin

XFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin . Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Footballcoin

