Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $82,904,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 160.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,655,000 after purchasing an additional 897,916 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $12,090,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $10,483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,928,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMTX traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 434,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,703. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

