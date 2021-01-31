Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) versus Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Critical Survey

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) and Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forte Biosciences and Appili Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forte Biosciences $40,000.00 10,861.44 -$63.52 million ($40.33) -0.84 Appili Therapeutics $150,000.00 333.73 -$4.07 million N/A N/A

Appili Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Forte Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Forte Biosciences and Appili Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forte Biosciences N/A -417.87% -248.28% Appili Therapeutics N/A -56.50% -47.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Forte Biosciences and Appili Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forte Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Appili Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Forte Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $86.25, suggesting a potential upside of 154.73%. Given Appili Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Appili Therapeutics is more favorable than Forte Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc. operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. Appili Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

