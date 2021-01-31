ForTube (FOR) Price Up 26.7% This Week

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One ForTube token can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $10.94 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.16 or 0.00908928 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00056165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.50 or 0.04452009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00032338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020204 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

