Fortuna (FOTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,642.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Fortuna has a market cap of $480,834.21 and approximately $9,642.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.16 or 0.00908928 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00056165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.50 or 0.04452009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00032338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020204 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.