Fortuna (FOTA) Trading Up 14.1% Over Last Week

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $482,998.42 and approximately $20,954.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.73 or 0.00887587 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.38 or 0.04395494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019887 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.