Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,986 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 44,465 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 667,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 65,343 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,229,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.37%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

