Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FEDU opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.51. Four Seasons Education has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 56.19%.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.