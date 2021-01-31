Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,700 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the December 31st total of 356,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,469. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at $424,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

