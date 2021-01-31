Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Friedman Industries stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Friedman Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,070. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

