Friendz (FDZ) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $639,475.29 and $55,522.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.33 or 0.00894962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.73 or 0.04475016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00019621 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00029929 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,665,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

