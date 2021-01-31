FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) Stake Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,297 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000.

BATS:DFEB opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43.

