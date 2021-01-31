FTX Token (FTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $10.96 or 0.00033639 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $14.90 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00068307 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.10 or 0.00908647 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00053100 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005815 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.61 or 0.04442342 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020704 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00030443 BTC.
About FTX Token
According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “
Buying and Selling FTX Token
FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.