Function X (FX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.48 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0842 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $19.35 million and $1.48 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,789.87 or 0.99899320 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00024042 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002554 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00031078 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003016 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002900 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
