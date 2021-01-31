Function X (FX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.48 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0842 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $19.35 million and $1.48 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,789.87 or 0.99899320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00024042 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00031078 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,887,297 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

