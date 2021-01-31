Fundamenta Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $119,979.75 and $559,987.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00133112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00274426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00038297 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

Fundamenta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

