Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) versus ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Financial Contrast

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -26.14% -18.26% ADMA Biologics -166.01% -98.83% -37.21%

61.4% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 ADMA Biologics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 115.34%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 282.88%. Given ADMA Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and ADMA Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A ADMA Biologics $29.35 million 7.15 -$48.28 million ($0.92) -2.41

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADMA Biologics.

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats ADMA Biologics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, the company operates source plasma collection facilities. The company distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

