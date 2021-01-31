FuzeX Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 93.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $140,313.38 and $320.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.06 or 0.00906943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00053087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.12 or 0.04506604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020922 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00029851 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FXT is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

