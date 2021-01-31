FYDcoin (FYD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $1.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000119 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001041 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 90% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000798 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 545,009,075 coins and its circulating supply is 519,939,277 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.