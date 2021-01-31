Gala Reaches Market Cap of $21.32 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. Gala has a market cap of $21.32 million and approximately $181,695.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gala has traded up 126.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00132759 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00271961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00066904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00067301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039897 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

Gala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

