Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) One Day Volume Tops $2.26 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $16.38 million and $2.26 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.67 or 0.00014393 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00048688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00134141 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00277781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00067399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00067998 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039125 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

