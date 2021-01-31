GAMB Price Up 90.2% Over Last 7 Days (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 90.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $68,896.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00068306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.62 or 0.00909479 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00053183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,492.22 or 0.04559945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020696 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00030220 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

