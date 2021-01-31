GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the December 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 267,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 149,448 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 614,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 114,291 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

