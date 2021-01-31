GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the December 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.36.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
