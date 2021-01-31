Gas (GAS) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Gas has a total market cap of $18.92 million and $8.60 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00005540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00047563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00133064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00067702 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00267098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037971 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

