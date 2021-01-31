GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Head-To-Head Review

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

GasLog Partners has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -33.13, suggesting that its stock price is 3,413% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GasLog Partners and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners $378.69 million 0.44 -$34.77 million $1.82 1.84 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GasLog Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GasLog Partners and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners 0 6 0 0 2.00 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

GasLog Partners currently has a consensus target price of $4.90, suggesting a potential upside of 46.27%. Given GasLog Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GasLog Partners is more favorable than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog Partners and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners -23.09% 13.38% 3.40% Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of GasLog Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GasLog Partners beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc., from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships. (PRESS RELEASE)

