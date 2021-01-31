GateToken (GT) Trading 15.1% Higher This Week

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. GateToken has a market capitalization of $42.92 million and approximately $27.97 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001734 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.73 or 0.00887587 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.38 or 0.04395494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019887 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,541,699 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

Buying and Selling GateToken

GateToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

