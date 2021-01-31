Geeq (GEEQ) Price Reaches $0.73

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Geeq token can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $442,883.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00134334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00274340 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00068337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040264 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

