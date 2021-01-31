Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 338 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,542 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 5.7% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Adobe by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $458.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $220.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

