Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,947 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.