Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,824 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 264.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 53,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,502,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,055. The stock has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

