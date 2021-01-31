Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 62,434 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,394,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,434 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $50,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,724,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,773. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

