Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2,347.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,302,000 after acquiring an additional 287,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,347,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $85.64. 56,735,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,532,391. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

