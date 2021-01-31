Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 10,549 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,026. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

