Gemmer Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

VTV traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $118.02. 2,299,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.03. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

