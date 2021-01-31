Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $11.73 Million Holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the quarter. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 1.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 501,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 251,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,833.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 231,263 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 230,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 146,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter.

TOTL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. 292,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,780. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $46.54 and a one year high of $50.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41.

