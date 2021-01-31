Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $519.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,788,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,390. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $528.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.99. The company has a market capitalization of $321.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

