Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 18,478 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 210,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,908.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,440,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,966. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52.

